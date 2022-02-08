Florence and design company agree to cancel website design contract

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A design company that created a controversial logo for the city of Florence has come to an agreement to not continue with a separate contract.

City officials say Tatum Designs had a contract with the city but that has now been canceled by both parties. Officials did not give us a reason for the decision but the design and use of an out-of-area design company brought harsh criticism to the city after the logo was unveiled.

The now-canceled contract was for the city’s website to be redesigned by the company. Not only was the contract canceled, but the plan to overhaul the website has also now been put on hold, according to the city.

Florence Mayor Andy Betterton says despite the cancelation and the criticism from the community, Tatum Designs has been very understanding about the whole process and says the company could still submit a website update when the city is ready.

“They have been courteous and professional throughout this process, and I appreciate their work,” said Mayor Betterton. “Like any other professional design consultant, the City welcomes them to submit a proposal for the website update when the City is ready to move forward.”

