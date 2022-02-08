Emergency crews on the scene of a train wreck

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County emergency officials say a vehicle hit a train Tuesday morning in Decatur which has caused a slowdown on a major highway.

According to Morgan County 911, first responders are currently on the scene of a crash involving a train and a vehicle on Highway 20 near SA Recycling in Decatur.

Officials say the westbound lanes of Highway 20 are shut down and drivers should expect a delay as crews investigate the incident.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

