Cold & frosty again this morning with warmer weather for the middle of the week!

Happy Tuesday! Another chilly start today but it gets much nicer this afternoon!

Waking up with temperatures into the mid-20s this morning. Skies are clear and winds are calm which means frost will be an issue for you again if you parked the car outside. Wind is calm this morning and will be that way for most of the morning. Grab you sunglasses because we will have plenty of sunshine all day today and that will warm us into the mid 50s this afternoon. Wind from the north will turn back to the southwest this afternoon, which will also warm us up.

Skies will stay clear tonight and pretty much every day through the rest of the week. Temperatures tonight dip into the upper 20s and low 30s for most areas. The clear skies will bring in much warmer air through the rest of the afternoon tomorrow. Highs will be into the upper 50s and low 60s with wind from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. That pretty much sums up the rest of the week as well, with sunshine every day and temperatures near the 60-degree mark. Saturday will be warm again with temperatures into the upper 50s and possibly the low 60s but clouds will be back.

As we discuss the weekend, Saturday into Sunday will be worth keeping an eye on for our next potential at moisture. Right now, it is very early in the forecast to talk specifics, but it foes look like we could see some rain and snow mix in together overnight Saturday into Sunday. This is too uncertain to get into the finer details for now, but stay tuned throughout the rest of the week for more info as things get clearer!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

