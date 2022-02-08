Blue for Harley: Muscle Shoals High School remembering student who died in car wreck

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The halls of Muscle Shoals High School were flooded blue in remembrance of 15-year-old Harley Scruggs who once walked these halls too.

“She was a joy to teach. Everybody liked her. She always came into the classroom with a smile on her face,” said Muscle Shoals High School teacher, Amy Brackin.

Harley died in a car wreck on Saturday. She was riding in a car with her older brother and cousin on Blue Road in Tuscumbia. The car left the road and hit a tree. Scruggs was a freshman at Muscle Shoals High School.

Her best friend Claudia Gidcomb said that she was a light in her life

“She’s like my sister. She means the world to me and I miss her really bad,” said Gidcomb. “She’s amazing. She’s the sweetest soul ever.”

To honor her life, students and faculty wore her favorite color blue. They also wrote letters of encouragement to her family.

“It’s good to know that people care and that they support her,” said Gidcomb.

The school district has also collected donations for her family. So far, they have raised $5,000.

Another $10,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe account. Though she is no longer walking the halls at MSHS, they are making sure to keep her memory alive.

“She will be missed and it’s going to be tough to get over it,” said Brackin.

Scruggs’ brother and cousin are in the hospital and expected to recover, but Harley was found dead by first responders.

