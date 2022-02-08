Albertville City School officials conduct residency verifications for tuition enrollment

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville parents may be getting a visit from a school official to verify their address.

School leaders said these visits will verify which students are attending schools out of their district so a fee can be attached to that privilege.

For the past 5 years, Albertville City Schools have conducted enrollment verifications to find out how many students are living in and outside of the school district.

Albertville City Schools Executive Director of Student Services Todd Watkins said enrollment specialists will be coming out to homes and will have the proper identification.

He said the cost for out-of-district is $800 for one student, $650 for two students, and $500 for three students or more per year.

But he said the board plans to have a meeting to vote to amend a revision to the tuition policy to allow students who were enrolled out of district last year before June 30 to be grandfathered in and not have to pay tuition fees.

“Overcrowding has become an issue everywhere, and we do not want to keep students from attending Albertville City Schools. We also want to ensure that they are following the enrollment procedures and that they do live within the city limits of Albertville,” said Watkins.

The 1st reading to amend the policy will be held on Feb. 15.

