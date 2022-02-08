Deals
Alabama Ballet to put on their Blue Suede Pointe Shoes

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Some dancers at Alabama Ballet are turning their pointe shoes into Blue Suede Shoes!

“Blue Suede Shoes” is a full-length ballet danced to the music of Elvis Presley. The story introduces you to three friends moving and grooving in the 1960s and follows them along in the disco dances of the ‘70s. Two of the dancers from the show joined TVL to break down all fo the fun they have on stage and what makes this ballet so different from traditional ballet.

The show includes hits like Stuck On You, Don’t Be Cruel, Heartbreak Hotel, Jailhouse House Rock and of course, Blue Suede Shoes. Elvis fans will hear 36 different rock and roll hits, while newcomers will leave tappin’ their shoes to Hound Dog.

Alabama Ballet is bringing the performance to Northeast Alabama Community Colege Rainsville on Saturday, February 12, just ahead of Valentine’s Day. You can get your tickets for Blue Suede Shoes here.

If you miss the first show, don’t worry. Blue Suede Shoes will be at the BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham February 25-27. You can get your tickets to that show on the Alabama Ballet website.

