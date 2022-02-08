Deals
$20 million Blake Bottom Road widening project

Blake Bottom will be a five lane road. It will have a bicycle trail and walking path on one side of the road.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live or drive in Madison County, this is a story you’ll want to continue reading.

Everyday hundreds of Madison County drivers use Blake Bottom Road on their commute. The cramped two lane road will soon see a big change.

“Blake Bottom will be a five lane road. It will have a bicycle trail and walking path on one side of the road. It’s going to be from Jeff Road, all the way over to Research Park BLVD,” said Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver.

Members of the Madison County Commission have received a federal grant to pay a big chunk of the $20 million price tag. They’ve already used some of the money to buy land.

“Once we get all of these properties purchased, the next phase you’ll see are the utilities being moved. That’s water, sewer, electricity, cables, TV cables in the ground and overhead, phone cables,” said Vandiver.

Engineers have made blue prints, and there has been a lot of behind the scenes work completed, but it could still be more than a year before you notice any big traffic flow improvements on Blake Bottom Road.

Leaders promise they’ll use your tax payer dollars wisely, and that means improving traffic flow.

“We know that in the future, there’s going to be a lot of construction and construction is never easy to get around, but as fast as we’re growing right now, we’re going to have to have a lot of construction,” said Vandiver.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

