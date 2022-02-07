Deals
Two arrested, charged after Marshall County shooting

Left to right: Michael Baker, TJ Davis
Left to right: Michael Baker, TJ Davis(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested and charged Friday after Marshall County deputies responded to a shots fired call on Merrill Mountain Road in Grant.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies determined an argument between two neighbors resulted in them shooting their guns at each other. No one was injured during the shooting.

Michael Baker was taken into custody and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. TJ Davis was also arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence and obstructing governmental operations.

Both men are being held in the Marshall County Jail with no bond.

