Three injured after serious wreck in Madison County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were injured in a car wreck Monday afternoon, according to HEMSI.

Don Webster with HEMSI said the three people had serious injuries. The wreck happened at the intersection of Mooresville Rd. and Old HWY 20.

According to crews at the scene, a car hit a tow truck carrying a car. The wreck caused the truck to fall into a substantial body of water, A fire truck had to secure the car with a chain due to it almost falling into the body of water.

Webster said two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

