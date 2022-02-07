Supreme Court stays lower court's order on Alabama's congressional maps

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued a stay against a lower court ruling that had ordered Alabama to redraw its congressional district maps ahead of upcoming elections.

On Monday, the Supreme Court sided with the state of Alabama. The ruling allows for the state’s new maps, drawn by the GOP-controlled legislature, to govern the 2022 elections while the underlying case works its way through the SCOTUS docket.

Alabama currently has seven Congressional districts, with six controlled by White Republicans and one by a Black Democrat. During the process of redrawing the maps based on updated Census data, some unsuccessfully pushed for a second majority-minority district.

When the special session ended and a new map was approved, little had changed. That brought lawsuits and a 3-judge federal panel rejected the state’s newly-drawn congressional district map in January, saying it likely violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

The panel then ordered the state legislature to redraw the map by Feb. 11 with “two districts in which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.” The panel stated that if the legislature could not draw the map in the time frame of its order, the court would hire “an eminently qualified expert to draw on an expedited basis a map that complies with federal law for use in Alabama’s 2022 congressional elections.”

The state filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court.

The justices’ majority opinion expressly states the stay is not a judgement of the merits of the case, however, and deals only with procedures. The majority believes the case does not rise to the level of the SCOTUS emergency docket, therefore the stay issued by the 3-judge panel was incorrect, they contend, and the case should proceed at normal speed with the newly drawn map approved in late 2021 being used for the next election.

Reaction to the Supreme Court’s opinion is rolling in.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall

“I’m gratified that the Supreme Court has stepped in to halt the district court’s order, which would have resulted in a congressional map that would have unconstitutionally divided Alabamians based on race. As we have explained throughout this litigation, Alabama’s 2021 plan is an ordinary plan that looks much like the plan approved by a federal court in 1992, the plan approved by a majority-Democratic legislature in 2001, and the plan approved by a majority-Republican legislature in 2011. Plaintiffs demand a significant overhaul to the map to create a second majority-black district, but their own experts showed that no such map could be drawn unless traditional race-neutral principles took a back seat to voters’ race. Indeed, one expert used her algorithm to draw 2 million random versions of Alabama’s map based on race-neutral principles and not a single one had two majority-black districts. That is why each of the plans proposed by Plaintiffs would split Mobile County for the first time ever, to join voters in Mobile with voters as far away as Phenix City based on race, all while dividing long-recognized communities centered on the Gulf Coast’s unique economy and culture.

“Today, the Supreme Court ensured that such a result will not befall the State this year. We will now have the chance to further brief the case and argue it to the Supreme Court, and we’re confident we will ultimately prevail.”

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill

Merrill’s office declined to comment citing pending litigation.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7

“Today’s Supreme Court order is yet another blow to the fight for fair Black political representation that is at the heart of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA). The ruling allows the votes of Black Alabamians to be diluted and further undermines Section 2 of the VRA.

“This order underscores the urgent need for Congress to enact my bill—the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act—which would restore much-needed federal oversight to ensure that minority voters are fairly represented. Black Alabamians deserve nothing less.”

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl

“This is a great victory for the Republican Party, the state of Alabama and voters in every congressional district. This election cycle had already started, and the Supreme Court agreed with Attorney General Steve Marshall and the Alabama Republican Party’s request to allow this primary to move forward without undue disruption. We want to thank A.G. Marshall and our talented legal team for the hard work that made this possible.”

Tish Gotell Faulks, legal director, ACLU of Alabama

“The people of Alabama shouldn’t have to vote on a map in 2022 that we know is unfair, but we look forward to vindicating our claims at trial as the case continues in federal court.”

