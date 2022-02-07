Sheriff’s office to hold press conference after inmate’s death

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it will hold a press conference about an inmate death that took place over the weekend.

The press conference will begin Monday morning at 10 a.m. and will take place at the MCSO’s training facility on Fiber Street. 48 News will be there to cover the event live and will live stream at the video above and on our official Facebook page.

