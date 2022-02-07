Deals
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Fred Meyer store in Washington

Police responded Monday to a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Police say one person was killed and another injured Monday morning in a shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington.

Police said the suspect is a white man with a handgun who is believed to have fled the store after the 11:04 a.m. shooting.

Richland police Commander Chris Lee said it is not known if he got away by foot or in a vehicle.

The Tri-City Herald reports photos from store surveillance footage show the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

