One injured after vehicle falls into ditch

(WAFB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured after the vehicle they were driving fell into a ditch Monday afternoon.

According to HEMSI, crews responded to a wreck on Hills Chapel Rd. in Hazel Green. Authorities say the person was trapped in the car. The victim was sent to Huntsville Hospital with injuries, the extent of those injuries are not known at this time.

HEMSI, Hazel Green Fire, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA were all on scene.

This is a breaking news story, we will update this article as we learn more.

