Muscle Shoals High School students uplifting Scruggs family after deadly car wreck

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) -Monday the Shoals community is mourning a young woman with an infectious smile and warm heart.

Monday students and staff are grieving at Muscle Shoals High School after classmate Harley Scruggs died in a car wreck over the weekend. (WAFF)

Fifteen-year-old Harley Scruggs died in a car wreck on Saturday.

She was a freshmen at Muscle Shoals High School

Messages of love and compassion: this is what students at Muscle Shoals High School stopped in the hall to write down Monday.

They lost fellow classmate Harley Scruggs Saturday night.

Scruggs was riding in a car with her older brother and cousin on Blue Road in Tuscumbia. The car left the road and hit a tree.

Scruggs’ brother and cousin are in the hospital and expected to recover, but Harley was found dead by first responders.

“The body’s first reaction, especially when it’s a student, tragic event, is a feeling of numbness,” Misty Reid said.

Mental Health Services Coordinator, Misty Reid says some students are at home Monday, trying to process the news, and those that return Tuesday will be welcomed by grief counselors.

Meanwhile, Reid says these messages of support will be invaluable to Scruggs’ family.

" Anytime you lose a member of your family, you just want to know that they mattered. Those expressions of this person mattered to us and we cared about this person. Those things are often sometimes the only thing that keeps these families going,” Reid said.

A gofundme has been started to help cover medical and funeral costs. It has already raised over $8,000.

“One of the students, from what we understand will be having several surgeries this week, so the family will be in Birmingham and we really want to help out,” Reid said.

Students and staff will wear blue in honor of Harley on Tuesday. It was her favorite color.

If you want to help, you can also drop off donations at any of the Muscle Shoals campuses.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.