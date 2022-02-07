More sunshine and warmer temps ahead

Clear skies remain in place overnight with chilly lows dipping into the low to middle 20s, areas of frost will be expected for the morning hours.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the low to middle 50s, winds will be light out of the southwest. Temps will warm back above average for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday will be the last unseasonably warm day with highs near 60 degrees.

We are watching a cold front that will move through on Saturday evening, moisture will be limited but some brief rain showers or a wintry mix cannot be entirely ruled out. Much colder air will settle in for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40s.

Rain chances look to increase by the middle of next week.

