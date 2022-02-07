Deals
Man wanted for murder in Texas captured in Fyffe

Jose Becerra
Jose Becerra(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man wanted for murder in Texas was arrested on Monday in Fyffe.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Angel Becerra, 20 of Fyffe, was arrested by US Marshals with assistance from DeKalb County Special Response Unit, FBI agents, Madison County SWAT team and the Huntsville Police Department SWAT team.

Jose Angel Becerra, who was wanted for murder in Texas, was captured in Fyffe
Jose Angel Becerra, who was wanted for murder in Texas, was captured in Fyffe(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say Becerra was wanted out of McAllen, Texas for aggravated assault with a weapon, capital murder and attempted capital murder. During negotiations, deputies say Becerra fled on foot toward County Road 420 in Fyffe but was quickly apprehended.

“I would like to thank the DeKalb County Special Response Team, FBI, Madison County SWAT Team, Huntsville Police Department SWAT Team and the US Marshall Service in the capture of this dangerous individual. Effective communication among agencies is key in every successful case and this case is a perfect example of that,” said Nick Welden.

The suspect sustained minor injuries after he attempted to kick a window out of a patrol car. Becerra is charged with fugitive from justice.

