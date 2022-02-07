Deals
Local Walmart closes due to fire

Walmart
Walmart(Source: Walmart corporate website)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local Walmart is turning away customers after a fire forced management to close down the location.

According to a representative from Walmart, they are assessing the damage and plan to open the location on Sparkman Dr. as soon as they can.

They say Walmart is working with other locations on Oakwood Ave. and Memorial Parkway to temporarily manage customers who shopped at the Sparkman location. Customers who rely on the location for prescriptions can use the curbside pharmacy pickup option at the location on Sparkman. You can reach the pharmacy at (256) 852-2236.

The Huntsville Fire Department says multiple trucks responded to the fire. Officials said the fire was localized to an aisle where contents were burned. Luckily, the fire did not cause any structural damage or injuries, according to Huntsville Fire.

The fire department says the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

