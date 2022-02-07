Huntsville City Council Member not seeking re-election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We are several months away from any election, but you’re already seeing campaign ads on TV, and signs in yards.

If you live in Huntsville, there is one person not seeking another term. WAFF talked with the only city council member not looking for your vote.

”One of the reasons I’m not running, is because of personal responsibilities both to my husband, to my mother, to my family,” said Frances Akridge.

It’s one and done for Huntsville City Council Member Frances Akridge. She will complete her term and then give up her seat, representing the people in District 2.

During her three plus years in office, she’s ruffled some feathers.

“I’ve been doing that since day one, challenging the way our administration is thinking, challenging how we are spending our money,” said Akridge.

She will remain in her office until November. The next election for members of the city council will be in August. She wants whoever replaces her, to follow one big rule.

“Let me play Show and Tell. Let’s start with our oath, to uphold the constitution of the united States. This is a non-partisan race and someone needs to be willing to keep it that, as much as possible. This is about people’s daily life. There are few things that require a red, or blue, point of view,” said Akridge.

There are two other members of the Huntsville City Council who will be up for re-election in August.

WAFF spoke with both Jennie Robinson and Bill Kling. They plan to run for re-election and they hope to keep their seats.

If you live in Huntsville city limits, you have until late July to register, if you want to be a city council member.

As of February 7th, no one has announced their intentions to replace Council Member Akridge.

