Cool & frosty today with afternoon sunshine; Mild & quiet week ahead

Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:12 AM CST
Happy Monday! A chilly start to the day today but it will stay quiet most of the day!

Temperatures this morning are into the upper 20s and low 30s, so you will need your coat as you head out the door. Wind is relatively calm, which means we are seeing areas of frost out there. If you parked the car outside overnight expect that you may need an extra minute or two to scrape off the frost. Clouds will be with us for the first half of the day as a front moves through the area. That will shift the winds to the northwest, but the cold front will be relatively dry. An isolated sprinkle may be possible for some, but no substantial precipitation is expected. Highs today will be into the upper 40s and low 50s across the Valley.

Tonight into Tuesday looks chilly once again. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s overnight, with clear skies and calm winds, but this is the coldest we will likely see until we move into the weekend. Tuesday looks sunny and warm with temperatures into the low to mid 50s. Each day we’ll add a little more warmth with a shot at the 60s Wednesday through Saturday. Should stay sunny all week long too!

Sunday will be worth keeping an eye on for our next potential at moisture. Right now, it is very early in the forecast to talk specifics, but we could see some rain, maybe a little wintry mix, but this is too uncertain to get into the finer details. Stay tuned throughout the rest of the week for more info as things get clearer!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

