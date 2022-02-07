Deals
Controversial land development near Monte Sano

A lot of homeowners who live up near Monte Sano have spent a lot of money to improve drainage issues. They fear, if the blue prints turn into a reality, with dozens of townhomes, the flooding will get worse.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People who live on a slope of Monte Sano, have concerns about a rezoning project that could add dozens of townhomes to their neighborhood.

The 47 acre redevelopment is near Bankhead Parkway and Gaslight Way.

WAFF spoke with some homeowners who say, they simply do not want to see so much construction, and so many homes added to the area. They say they already have problems in their neighborhood and having more construction will just make problems worse.

“Every time it rains, it floods. So my concern is, if you put a whole lot of homes on top of the mountain, it’s only going to get worse,” said homeowner Kelly Wells.

A lot of homeowners who live up near Monte Sano have spent a lot of money to improve drainage issues. They fear, if the blue prints turn into a reality, with dozens of townhomes, the flooding will get worse.

Huntsville City Council Member Frances Akridge, has heard their concerns.

“It’s on a mountain slope, it’s an area that has not been developed. It’s been zoned, it’s been in the city for a really long time. It could take all of the trees down,” said Akridge.

It’s not against the law to built homes up in the area.

“Our expectations would be, they would build homes like we have in our neighborhood. That was originally the second phase of our neighborhood. If they change it to high density, they’re going to build so many homes up there,” said Wells.

If you live near Monte Sano, or have concerns about the construction project, you’re invited to attend a meeting scheduled for March 22nd at Huntsville City Hall.

