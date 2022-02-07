The best place to get petit fours in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re new to the Huntsville area, there is a little bakery located on Regal Drive that has been selling fresh-baked goods for over fifty years.

Peggy Ann Bakery is known for its beautiful cakes, cookies and most of all, the petit fours. As a little girl, I remember riding in the car with my mom and stopping by the bakery during the holidays to pick up thumb pint cookies for our family get-togethers. Or, when I was in middle school and picking up a box of petit fours for my cousin’s wedding shower. If you’ve lived here long enough,m chances are you have had something from the bakery. If not, it’s a Huntsville staple we think everyone has to try at least once.

Peggy Ann Bakery is located at 831 Regal Drive SW in Huntsville.

