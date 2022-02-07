Authorities searching for woman allegedly involved in car theft

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities in Morgan County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman allegedly connected to a car theft in Danville.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Williams is searching for Colina Lacey Moyers aka “Colina Michelle Lacey”, 32 of Decatur, after a vehicle theft that occurred on Kirby Bridge Road in the Danville Community on Feb. 6.

Moyers was last seen driving a Silver 2000 Mercury Villager minivan, which was reported stolen through MCSO, with tag number 42CD915. Deputies say the vehicle has damage to the rear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Williams at 256-560-6171. You can also submit a tip on the MCSO Tiplink.

