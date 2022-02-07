Auburn releases statement amid football program turmoil

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University released a statement Monday saying it is “judiciously collecting information” and that “we do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.”

The remarks come following days of rumor and speculation surrounding embattled head football coach Bryan Harsin.

Monday’s full statement reads:

“The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures. Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its Athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.”

Retiring university President Dr. Jay Gogue addressed the rumors on Friday, stating that “we’re involved and trying to separate fact from fiction and we’ll keep you posted and make the appropriate decisions at the right time.”

Since the end of the season, there have been multiple coaching staff changes and numerous players have entered the transfer portal. Many current and former players have also taken to social media to voice their thoughts.

Harsin told ESPN Thursday night he’s committed to Auburn and isn’t “planning on going anywhere.”

