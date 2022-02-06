Temperatures drop into the mid-to-low 20s across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Sunday morning! Bundle up because temperatures are cold outside this morning.

Temperatures have dropped into the mid-to-low 20s across much of the Tennessee Valley this morning. In response to this, a heavy frost has developed on all surfaces, so allow yourself some time to warm up the car before heading out.

Sunny skies will dominate the area this afternoon, which will result in high temperatures around 50 degrees in most locations. Low temperatures tonight will be slightly warmer, only falling into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. That’s due to some high clouds that will affect the area.

Temperatures on Monday will warm to around 50 degrees with a mix of clouds and sun in most locations. A cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley Monday afternoon, but only some clouds are expected with the frontal pass. In response to the cold front, many of you will wake up to low temperatures in the 20s by Tuesday morning.

For the rest of the week, high temperatures will warm into the upper 50s starting on Wednesday. This will be the expected high temperature throughout the rest of the week with adequate sunshine. Temperatures will warm to around 60 degrees on Saturday ahead of our next cold front, which could bring some precipitation into the area on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.