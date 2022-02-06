Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Temperatures drop into the mid-to-low 20s across the Tennessee Valley

By Adam Clayton
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Sunday morning! Bundle up because temperatures are cold outside this morning.

Temperatures have dropped into the mid-to-low 20s across much of the Tennessee Valley this morning. In response to this, a heavy frost has developed on all surfaces, so allow yourself some time to warm up the car before heading out.

Sunny skies will dominate the area this afternoon, which will result in high temperatures around 50 degrees in most locations. Low temperatures tonight will be slightly warmer, only falling into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. That’s due to some high clouds that will affect the area.

Temperatures on Monday will warm to around 50 degrees with a mix of clouds and sun in most locations. A cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley Monday afternoon, but only some clouds are expected with the frontal pass. In response to the cold front, many of you will wake up to low temperatures in the 20s by Tuesday morning.

For the rest of the week, high temperatures will warm into the upper 50s starting on Wednesday. This will be the expected high temperature throughout the rest of the week with adequate sunshine. Temperatures will warm to around 60 degrees on Saturday ahead of our next cold front, which could bring some precipitation into the area on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department says one person is dead and several others are injured after a...
Shooting leaves one dead, several injured in Huntsville
Scene of Marathon vehicle vs pedestrian crash
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle hits pedestrian and gas pump at Meridianville Marathon
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama receiving new statewide driver license system
Athens Utilities customers: “being charged late fees on bills paid on time by mail”
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Saturday morning fire sends firefighter to hospital

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Cold Start Today But Sunshine Will Be Plenty This Week
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
Saturday evening's weather forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Chilly 20s overnight; Sunshine and seasonal for the week ahead
WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings
Cold start Saturday morning with temperatures in low 20s