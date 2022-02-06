Deals
Teen killed in Colbert County fatal wreck

A Sheffield teen was killed in a wreck Saturday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
A Sheffield teen was killed in a wreck Saturday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sheffield teen was killed in a wreck Saturday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, the 15-year-old was fatally injured when the car they were in left the roadway and hit a tree. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene on Blue Rd., just five miles south of Tuscumbia.

Troopers say the driver and a passenger in the back seat, who were also juveniles, were injured and airlifted to a local hospital. The condition of the two was not known at this time.

