Teen killed in Colbert County fatal wreck

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sheffield teen was killed in a wreck Saturday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, the 15-year-old was fatally injured when the car they were in left the roadway and hit a tree. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene on Blue Rd., just five miles south of Tuscumbia.

Troopers say the driver and a passenger in the back seat, who were also juveniles, were injured and airlifted to a local hospital. The condition of the two was not known at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.