Sunshine and 50s for the week ahead

A few more clouds will move in for this evening with Monday morning lows dropping to near 30 degrees, areas of patch fog and freezing fog may be possible.

The work and school week will be sunny and dry, a nice change of pace compared to the more active weather we have seen over the past few weeks. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Temps will warm back above average for the rest of the week with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

We are watching a cold front that will move through on Saturday, moisture will be limited but some brief rain showers or a wintry mix cannot be entirely ruled out. Much colder air will settle in for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.