Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Sunshine and 50s for the week ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few more clouds will move in for this evening with Monday morning lows dropping to near 30 degrees, areas of patch fog and freezing fog may be possible. 

The work and school week will be sunny and dry, a nice change of pace compared to the more active weather we have seen over the past few weeks.  Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s.  Temps will warm back above average for the rest of the week with highs in the middle to upper 50s. 

We are watching a cold front that will move through on Saturday, moisture will be limited but some brief rain showers or a wintry mix cannot be entirely ruled out.  Much colder air will settle in for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department says one person is dead and several others are injured after a...
Shooting leaves one dead, several injured in Huntsville
Scene of Marathon vehicle vs pedestrian crash
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle hits pedestrian and gas pump at Meridianville Marathon
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama receiving new statewide driver license system
Athens Utilities customers: “being charged late fees on bills paid on time by mail”
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Saturday morning fire sends firefighter to hospital

Latest News

Temperatures have dropped into the mid-to-low 20s across much of the Tennessee Valley Sunday...
Temperatures drop into the mid-to-low 20s across the Tennessee Valley
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Cold Start Today But Sunshine Will Be Plenty This Week
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
Saturday evening's weather forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Chilly 20s overnight; Sunshine and seasonal for the week ahead