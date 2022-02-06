Deals
St. Tammany Parish man accused of shooting family dog during domestic dispute

David Mack, 62, was booked with animal cruelty and gun counts after allegedly shooting the...
David Mack, 62, was booked with animal cruelty and gun counts after allegedly shooting the family German shepherd during a domestic dispute inside a home in Talisheek, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TALISHEEK, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish man was booked Saturday (Feb. 5) with counts of animal cruelty and weapons violations after allegedly shooting his family’s German shepherd during a domestic dispute with his wife, authorities said.

David Mack, 62, was booked with aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a firearm and aggravated cruelty to an animal, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Mack remained jailed Sunday at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center, in lieu of a $1,500 bond. An additional bond for the aggravated assault count still is expected to be set by a judge on Monday.

According to St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith’s office, Mack armed himself with a gun during an argument with his wife inside their home in unincorporated Talisheek.

Instead of aiming toward her, Mack fired the weapon toward a dog kennel in which the pet was locked. Mack then took the dog to a nearby veterinary clinic for emergency treatment, which is where STPSO deputies found and arrested him after being called by Mack’s wife.

The extent of the dog’s injuries were not disclosed, but the sheriff’s office said the veterinarian reported the canine is expected to survive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

