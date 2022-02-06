Deals
Sheffield shooting sends man to the hospital

GF Default - Oak Island police investigating weekend shooting at hotel
GF Default - Oak Island police investigating weekend shooting at hotel(Gray News, file image)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Sheffield.

According to the Sheffield Police Department, officers received a call of a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. After arriving on the scene, officers found a male victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

The victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital and according to police, he was doing ok.

Police say investigators have a couple of people of interest but they are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to call the police department.

