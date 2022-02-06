Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car

A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car...
A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car speeding through a crosswalk.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH EAST, Md. (Gray News) – An officer in Maryland is being praised for putting her life on the line to save a student from being run-over by a car in a newly-released video.

The dramatic scene took place in North East, Maryland, on Friday, when Police Cpl. Annette Goodyear was directing traffic at a school crosswalk.

In the video, Goodyear stands in the middle of the street, waiting for a middle school student to cross. A car is seen speeding towards the two, and Goodyear quickly pushes the student out of harm’s way before being clipped by the car.

Goodyear was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released later in the day.

The driver was fined for failing to yield at a crosswalk, negligent driving and driving with an expired registration.

The city is now working on commendations for Goodyear’s quick-thinking and brave actions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department says one person is dead and several others are injured after a...
Shooting leaves one dead, several injured in Huntsville
Scene of Marathon vehicle vs pedestrian crash
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle hits pedestrian and gas pump at Meridianville Marathon
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama receiving new statewide driver license system
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Saturday morning fire sends firefighter to hospital
Athens Utilities customers: “being charged late fees on bills paid on time by mail”

Latest News

GF Default - Oak Island police investigating weekend shooting at hotel
Sheffield shooting sends man to the hospital
U.S. Army officers after arrival at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on...
U.S. airborne infantry troops in Poland amid Ukraine tension
A Sheffield teen was killed in a wreck Saturday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement...
Teen killed in Colbert County fatal wreck
Decapitated skeletons were unearthed by a group of archaeologists in southern England.
Decapitated skeletons of Roman ‘criminals’ found in England