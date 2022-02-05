Shooting leaves one dead, several injured in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department says one person is dead and several others are injured after a late morning shooting Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting on Myrtlewood Dr. at 11:22 a.m. Saturday. Officers quickly located three victims on the scene, according to HPD.

One of the three victims died from their injuries and the other two were transported to a local hospital, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a person of interest is in custody and investigators are interviewing them. This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

