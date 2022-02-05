Saturday morning fire sends firefighter to hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Firefighter is recovering after injuries they sustained while battling a fire Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

According to officials, a home on Grote St. in Huntsville caught fire just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Fire crews rushed to the scene and began to battle the blaze. According to officials, one firefighter was injured as crews fought back the fire. Officials say luckily, the firefighter is okay.

Two people were displaced after the fire and officials say the home is a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.