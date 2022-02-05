Prom dress drive organizer scrambling after 300 dresses accidentally thrown away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For high school seniors, prom is just around the corner, and for some families, affording a nice prom dress is a challenge.

That’s where LaShay B’s prom dress drive comes in. But Thursday she learned almost a decade’s worth of dresses were destroyed.

“It has helped people who have lost their job within the month of their young daughter going to prom,” LaShay B said.

For the last nine years, local radio host LaShay B has organized a prom dress drive to help families in need. When she was going to check on the dresses in storage Thursday, she made a shocking discovery.

“The dresses were gone. And I’ve gotten all my tears out, hopefully,” she said.

Lashay says the maintenance crew accidentally threw away around three hundred prom dresses; a mistake that could stop women in need from getting that perfect dress.

“The wrong boxes were grabbed and the dresses were in turn, destroyed. I was really emotional. This is something, not just myself, the community has built. You think about that many young women that potentially could have been helped that maybe not be helped this year because of a mistake,” she said.

LaShay is already hitting the ground running, making calls to friends and businesses, to try to get as many dresses donated as possible.

In the last drive before COVID, around 150 young women took advantage of this drive.

“We’re hoping to spread and hope to get as many donations and build everything up as quickly as possible this year, for another successful year.”

If you want to donate, you can drop dresses of all sizes off at the WEUP radio station on Jordan Lane in Huntsville.

You can also reach out to LaShay on the drive’s Facebook page to organize a pick-up.

She is taking donations until March 18. The drive will be on March 19 at the Hogan Family YMCA.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.