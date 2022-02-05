Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one...
Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORSICANA, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a gunman killed four members of his own family, including a child, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached.

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana, about 50 miles south of Dallas, and the second was discovered by authorities in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana.

Johnson said authorities tracked the suspect’s vehicle using GPS and the monitoring service shut off its engine. He reported officers found the man inside the vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

No names or ages have been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Marathon vehicle vs pedestrian crash
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle hits pedestrian and gas pump at Meridianville Marathon
Dunkin Donuts on North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
Kitchen Cops ding Dunkin’
Huntsville City Schools
Huntsville Junior High School placed on lockdown Friday afternoon
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama receiving new statewide driver license system
Dr. Michael Dick
Former Decatur doctor found not guilty in sexual abuse trial

Latest News

The Huntsville Police Department says one person is dead and several others are injured after a...
Shooting leaves one dead, several injured in Huntsville
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
A worker clears slush and freezing rain from the sidewalk, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Boston. A...
Winter storm blows out to sea, but some areas without power
The winter storm pummeled the country with snow, ice, and rain. (Source: CNN, WKBW, WXYZ, WBRC,...
Winter storm wreaks havoc on US