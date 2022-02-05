Deals
NWS confirms 2 EF-0 tornadoes hit Elmore County Thursday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Elmore County Thursday.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Elmore County Thursday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Elmore County Thursday.

The NWS said one brief EF-0 tornado touched down in northeast Elmore County, near Eclectic. The other tornado touched down just northeast of Deatsville.

According to the NWS, that brings the total to five tornadoes from Thursday.

The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency said the severe storm passed over Deatsville, Holtville, Lake Jordan and Titus. The EMA office reported minor damage, including downed trees and power lines.

The NWS confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Sawyerville Thursday.

In Hale County, a person died and three other people had critical injuries. The EMA Director Russell Weedan said the woman who died in the storms was pulled from beneath a home. The other three injured were removed from the same mobile home.

The NWS will continue to investigate damage elsewhere in Elmore County.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

