National Wear Red Day: investing in your heart health

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Feb. 4th, is National Wear Red Day, a day to help raise awareness of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases in women.

Two cardiologists spoke with WAFF about investing in heart health. Some may say that women make the world go around. From being a mom, or a wife, or even a business owner or CEO. But, Cardiologist Ajit Naidu said women can often forget to put themselves first.

“What I try to tell everyone is that you cannot take care of everyone else if you cannot take care of yourself,” said Naidu.

Beyond taking care of your physical health, paying attention to symptoms and being your biggest advocate is some of the advice, Cardiologist Peter Johnson gave about investing in your heart health.

“Go into your doctor’s appointment with questions and hopefully leave with an understanding of why that course of action is being taken,” said Johnson.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women across America. One in three women die each year from heart disease. Dr. Naidu said another huge thing beyond advocating for yourself, is for doctors to advocate and listen.

“One of the most referred to topics at this time is women present differently or that women’s heart disease isn’t detected or their symptoms aren’t heard and there can be many reasons for that and I think one of the responsibilities is to listen to your patients and asking the right questions,” said Naidu.

With a healthy heart, the beat goes on.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

