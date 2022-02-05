Deals
Fort Payne Police Department relocating to temporarily location

By Stefante Randall
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fort Payne Police Department will soon have a new temporary home because of mold and safety concerns.

For more than 80 years, the old City Hall building has served as the Fort Payne Police Department. Renovations have been in the works to upgrade the building but were put on hold due to supply shortages.

After discovering mold in the building, City of Fort Payne Mayor Braine said getting the renovations done is now a concern and top priority.

“Number one, we want to make the place safe for our employees,” said Baine.

The Police Department will now be relocated to the vacant Williams Avenue Elementary School.

“They can move in a portion of that building in the classrooms, and there is going to be some work done to secure new locks so they can work as a police department,” said Baine.

Last year, Baine said the city paid more than $20,000 for a feasibility study that revealed additional structures are needed for the building.

“There has been no defined public entrance for the police department, so with this study, there will be a defined lobby for the police department like it should be,” said Baine.

Baine said staff from the police department will be able to move into the new location by March 1.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

