Fort Payne City Schools increase pay for part time bus drivers

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to COVID, many staff members are out sick at Fort Payne City Schools.

At Fort Payne City Schools, transportation supervisor Laran Adkins said they have had a challenge filling positions for drivers due to staff members being out of school.

“We have 24 routes every day, so right now, I am short two part-time bus drivers, and right now, I am short about one and a half subs. So we do need subs right now,” said Laran Adkins.

To help with recruitment, Adkins said the school district has increased the pay for part-time bus drivers from $9 an hour to $12 an hour.

The starting salary for full-time bus drivers is $15,219, and insurance and benefits are included.

Adkins said requirements include a good driving record, CDL license, drug testing, and background checks.

As an added incentive, she said all costs for licensing will be reimbursed, which can cost around $250.

Most importantly, Adkins said having enough school bus drivers is important to help get students to and from school while helping them be successful in the classroom.

“It’s a very important job. Without the bus drivers, I’m not sure if these students will have a way to school, and they’re the first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the afternoons.

Adkins said it is their goal to work on increasing the full-time school bus salary for the next school year.

If you are interested in applying, you may contact the school for more information.

