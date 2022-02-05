Cold Today But Sunshine Returns to Dominate the Week

Deals
By Adam Clayton
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:50 AM CST
Happy Saturday! Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the low 20s area wide.

The clouds have finally moved out of our area after a busy weather week. The next week of weather will be more tranquil compared to the last couple of weeks. Sunny skies will dominate the area today, but a cold north wind will keep high temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 for most of the Tennessee Valley today. Tonight will be another cold night with low temperatures in the upper 20s and a heavy frost will develop across the area.

On Sunday, winds will switch to out of the south bringing a little warmer air with it. Sunday’s weather will feature sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 50s. To start the work week, temperatures will be running in the low to mid 50s for highs which is right around average for this time of year. A dry cold front will move through the area on Monday which will drop low temperatures into the mid 20s for Monday Night and Tuesday Night.

The rest of the week will be more of the same with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 50s with low temperatures running from 28-32 degrees. The next potential weather maker arrives on Sunday in the form of a cold front which could bring some showers to the area.

Meteorologist Adam Clayton

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

