Cold start Saturday morning with temperatures in low 20s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Saturday! We have another cold start this morning with temperatures in the low 20s across the Valley.

After a busy weather week, the clouds have finally moved out of our area. The next week of weather will be more tranquil compared to the last couple of weeks.

Sunny skies will dominate the area Saturday, but a cold north wind will keep high temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 for most of the Tennessee Valley. Tonight will be another cold night with low temperatures in the upper 20s. A heavy frost will develop across the area.

On Sunday, winds will switch to out of the south bringing a little warmer air with it. Sunday’s weather will feature sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 50s. To start the work week, temperatures will be running in the low to mid 50s for highs, which is right around average for this time of year. A dry cold front will move through the area on Monday which will drop low temperatures into the mid 20s for Monday and Tuesday nights.

The rest of the week will be more of the same with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 50s with low temperatures running from 28 to 32 degrees. The next potential weather maker arrives on Sunday in the form of a cold front, which could bring some showers to the area.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.