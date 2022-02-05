Deals
Chilly 20s overnight; Sunshine and seasonal for the week ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Mainly clear skies will stay with us overnight into Sunday morning with chilly temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. 

Sunday will be another sunny but cool day across the Tennessee Valley with seasonal highs reaching the low to middle 50s, wind will be light out of the SE between 5-10 mph.  A few more clouds will move in for Sunday evening with Monday morning lows dropping near 30 degrees. 

The work and school week will be sunny and dry, a nice change of pace compared to the more active weather we have seen over the past few weeks.  Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s.  Temps will warm back above average for the rest of the week with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

