Ballots sent out to thousands of Amazon workers in Bessemer for second union vote

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Another vote on whether to unionize is underway at the Amazon facility in Bessemer. The National Labor Relations Board granted a new election late last year.

It could be a history-making vote if workers decide to join the union. That’s why there is national attention on this vote again. We won’t know the results until the end of March.

Ballots are being sent out to over 6,000 workers at the Amazon facility in Bessemer.

Back in November, the NLRB granted a new election based on Retail, Wholesale and Department Store union’s objections to some of Amazon’s actions during the union vote last spring.

Workers voted more than two to one against unionizing by mail.

Some workers want better working conditions and better pay. The Amazon union worker organizing committee made up of workers say their voices need to be heard.

“There just isn’t any type of respect for us as workers and as human beings. It’s like we’re slaves to them. Slaves to their profits and that is one of the main reasons why we should form our union here,” Isaiah Thomas, an Amazon worker in Bessemer said.

An Amazon spokesperson says “Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union. They overwhelmingly chose not to join the RWDSU last year. We look forward to our team at BHM-1 having their voices heard again.”

The votes will be counted on March 28th.

