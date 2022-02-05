Athens Utilities Customers: “being charged late fees on bills paid on time by mail”

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -Bills: something we all have to keep up with, and pay on time to avoid extra charges.

Well we’ve learned some Athens Utilities customers say they’re paying on time but still getting hit with late fees.

A resident of Limestone County and Athens Utilities customer, Monica tells WAFF she pays her utility bill by mail and always pays on time.

Well for two months now she’s gotten her new bill with the current and past month costs, plus late fees.

She says for customers paying by mail, checks are sent to a P.O. Box in Birmingham.

But she doesn’t think the checks are being processed in a timely fashion at a the post office. That’s why she continues to receive new bills with late fees attached.

Monica added, she knows many others who pay by mail who are in the same boat and have been sounding off on social media.

She just wants this issue resolved.

“I called last month, she took off the charges and told me how much I should mail my check in for this time. I did, and the same thing happened all over again. It’s aggravating. I don’t know what happens after it reaches Birmingham. It’s not being posted,” Monica said.

We reached out to the city of Athens for a response on the situation. The statement on behalf of the Mayor reads in part, “He {Mayor Ronnie Marks} is working with Athens Utilities Customer Accounts to resolve this issue in a manner that will help customers.”

If you have been affected by this issue, you’re asked t notify Customer Accounts via email at: customeraccounts@athens-utilities.com. Please include name and account information in the email.

Athens Utilities offers online payments, but the vendor that provides that service does charge a fee.

To pay online, go to: https://www.athensalabama.us/362/Customer-Accounts

There is no charge for bank draft.

Bank Draft Form Online: https://www.athensalabama.us/DocumentCenter/View/990/Bank-Draft-Agreement--8-2014

