Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Alabama AG filing suit to block President Biden’s healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The mandate requires healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by...
The mandate requires healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by February 14th.(WSFA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a suit that would block President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

The mandate requires healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by February 14th.

“Biden’s overall scheme to federalize vaccination policy and force vaccines on the American people has been left in shambles by defeat after defeat in the courts, and I am proud to have been a part of those victories,” said Attorney General Marshall. “While his healthcare-worker vaccine mandate has survived certain challenges on appeal, new facts and additional legal infirmities render this mandate too unlawful.”

“Furthermore, this unlawful mandate is causing havoc in the healthcare labor market across the nation—especially in rural communities—and does not account for the pandemic’s changing circumstances. I have joined with 15 other attorneys general in filing an amended complaint to seek an end to Biden’s unnecessary and un-American healthcare-worker vaccine,” said Marshall.

Marshall joined attorneys general in 15 others states in filing the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Marathon vehicle vs pedestrian crash
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle hits pedestrian and gas pump at Meridianville Marathon
Dunkin Donuts on North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
Kitchen Cops ding Dunkin’
Huntsville City Schools
Huntsville Junior High School placed on lockdown Friday afternoon
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama receiving new statewide driver license system
Dr. Michael Dick
Former Decatur doctor found not guilty in sexual abuse trial

Latest News

The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
A 48 Now Chat with WAFF's Charles Montgomery
A 48 Now Chat with U.S. Congressman Robert Aderholt
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
Governor Ivey delivers 2022 State of the State address
Governor Ivey delivers 2022 State of the State address