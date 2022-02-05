Deals
16-year-old shot outside of Wenonah High School

Teenager shot following basketball game
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are now investigating after a 16-year-old was shot outside of Wenonah High School Friday night.

Police say shots were fired outside of the gym after a basketball game, when the 16-year-old was struck in the leg. He was taken to Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the teen was not the intended target.

Officers moved the crowd back into the gym when the shots were fired. So far, no arrests have been made.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

