Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing

A humpback whale and dolphin were spotted spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu's North Shore.
By HNN Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii photographer captured a “rare” and “magic” moment on Wednesday of a humpback whale and dolphin spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu’s North Shore.

Jacob VanderVelde sent Hawaii News Now a clip of the interaction.

“On a scale of one to 10, it would be a 12,” VanderVelde said. “It’s a magic moment, I will never forget what just happened yesterday.”

VanderVelde said he caught the interaction around 9:15 a.m., about 300 yards off Shark’s Cove.

He said seeing whales is typical, but when he saw two of the marine mammals playing together, his mouth “dropped to the floor.”

“I’m a Hawaii photographer, and that’s what I do is I ride waves, I shoot waves, everything around the ocean is waves, so when this happened, it probably was the biggest moment of my life,” he said.

A humpback whale and a dolphin were spotted spinning and dancing with one another.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Burleson
Man accused of pointing, firing gun at HPD officer charged with attempted murder
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
His lawyer tells us Shelby Hunter was accused of making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Petition started to bring back Grissom High School teacher, coach placed on leave
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
Woman killed, multiple others injured in storms in West Alabama
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

Latest News

COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
COVID falling in 49 of 50 states as deaths near 900,000
Jimmy Dale Gatlin II
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators searching for armed robbery suspect
FILE - Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for...
House passes bill to boost US computer chip production
The dissident said he believes the IOC capitulated to China.
Ai Wei Wei discusses Olympics in China