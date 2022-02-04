Vehicle hits pedestrian, gas pump at Meridianville Marathon; Trooper confirms one death

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a vehicle flipping into a pedestrian and a gas pump on Friday.

At 11:45 a.m., police and fire units received reports of the crash at a Marathon Station in Meridianville. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper confirmed one person was killed in the accident. Two others were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

WAFF is on the scene gathering further information about the crash.

