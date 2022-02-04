Deals
Vehicle hits pedestrian, gas pump at Meridianville Marathon; Trooper confirms one death

Scene of Marathon vehicle vs pedestrian crash
Scene of Marathon vehicle vs pedestrian crash(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a vehicle flipping into a pedestrian and a gas pump on Friday.

At 11:45 a.m., police and fire units received reports of the crash at a Marathon Station in Meridianville. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper confirmed one person was killed in the accident. Two others were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

WAFF is on the scene gathering further information about the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

