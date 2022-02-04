Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Sunshine returns for the weekend!

A cold night ahead with temperatures in the 20s under a clearing sky. The wind chill will be in the teens to start the morning on Saturday with temperatures slowly reaching the lower 40s during the afternoon. It will be a sunny weekend but we won’t hit the lower 50s until Sunday afternoon. Cooler than normal weather will take us into the next work week with afternoon highs near 50s and morning lows around freezing. Quiet weather is expected through at least Thursday. Have a great weekend.
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Burleson
Man accused of pointing, firing gun at HPD officer charged with attempted murder
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
His lawyer tells us Shelby Hunter was accused of making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Petition started to bring back Grissom High School teacher, coach placed on leave
Dunkin Donuts on North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
Kitchen Cops ding Dunkin’
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed

Latest News

10 Day Forecast
Sunshine returns for the weekend!
48 First Alert Forecast: Cold & breezy today
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
Cold, breezy, & cloudy with areas of patchy black ice to start