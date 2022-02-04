Sunshine returns for the weekend! A cold night ahead with temperatures in the 20s under a clearing sky. The wind chill will be in the teens to start the morning on Saturday with temperatures slowly reaching the lower 40s during the afternoon. It will be a sunny weekend but we won’t hit the lower 50s until Sunday afternoon. Cooler than normal weather will take us into the next work week with afternoon highs near 50s and morning lows around freezing. Quiet weather is expected through at least Thursday. Have a great weekend.

