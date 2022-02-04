Deals
Possible solution on the horizon for leachate concern in Cherokee landfill

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Months ago community members in Cherokee raised concerns over issues with a landfill near their homes to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

ADEM issued an administrative order in September to the landfill owners to fix the problems with their water drainage collection system.

Throughout its investigation, ADEM noticed a leachate problem. Leachate is a contaminated liquid that has seeped out of a solid waste site.

Currently, the solution is collecting and then transporting the contaminated liquids out of the county.

Now, the Colbert County Solid Waste Disposal Authority is hoping they have found a better solution to this problem.

“We thought that would be a good fix to treat the leachate from the landfill as well as continue to take care of the businesses that are located there,” said Kerry Underwood.

The Colbert County Solid Waste Disposal Authority owns the landfill that is operated by a private company.

On Tuesday, the Colbert county commission gave the Solid Waste Disposal Authority county land that has a built-in sewer system for free, as long as the new landfill is publicly operated.

“We’re on the verge of having the perfect solution, at the perfect price to take care of our facilities in the landfill and for the industrial businesses that are out there,” said Underwood.

This new location will allow them to dispose of the liquids far from residents. And with a sewer system leachate will no longer be an issue.

“This gives us back control,” said Underwood.

ADEM will regularly check that landfill.

