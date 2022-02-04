Petition started to bring back Grissom High School teacher, coach placed on leave

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of people are signing a petition and speaking up in support of a Grissom High School teacher and coach who has been taken out of the classroom.

His lawyer tells us Shelby Hunter was accused of making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. (Change.org)

WAFF 48 learned history teacher and baseball coach Shelby Hunter was placed on administrative leave in December 2021. His lawyer says he has received a notice from the district proposing his termination.

According to Hunter’s attorney, Gary Conchin, in the fall of 2021, Hunter taught a current events lesson revolving around COVID-19 vaccine cards.

And Conchin says after that lesson an anonymous tip went into the school district accusing him of forging or attempting to forge vaccine cards, using work computers. Now, months later, a community of current and former students and parents are speaking out in hopes of bringing him back.

An online petition was started, which now has over 5,000 signatures.

Conchin says Hunter strongly denies these allegations.

The lawyer said in a statement, “Since receiving the written notice we have been requesting any documents or information that support the allegation the anonymous report that he forged or attempted to forge a fake vaccine card(s). No such evidence of wrongdoing has been produced.”

Chris Sufptin, whose son is Hunter’s student and player, started the petition.

“In times that we have right now, I don’t know that we need to be losing good school teachers,” he said.

Sufptin describes Hunter as a strong role model and great man. “It’s not just about winning baseball games. It’s about turning young boys into men. And that’s a good thing if you ask me.”

He’s hoping all of these signatures and comments supporting the coach will bring him back.

“Come on, give this guy the ability to teach his students and coach his baseball players.”

Attorney Gary Conchin says he’s requested a hearing to revoke this suspension multiple times, but has not been given a date.

WAFF reached out to Huntsville City Schools for a comment and was told this is a personnel matter so no details can be discussed

