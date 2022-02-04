Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

New York City school lunch menu going vegan on Fridays

This photo provided by the New York City Department of Education, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, shows a...
This photo provided by the New York City Department of Education, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, shows a Chickpea Mediterranean Sway vegan school lunch.((New York City Department of Education via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Forget mystery meat or cheese pizza. Instead, chickpea wraps and veggie tacos will be on the menu for New York City public school students as the nation’s largest school district shifts to “Vegan Fridays” in school cafeterias.

The move was pushed by the city’s new mayor, Eric Adams, who follows and promotes a plant-based diet that he credits for improving his health.

Vegan options are already available in all schools every day, but starting Friday and continuing weekly, the lunch offering will be vegan.

Students can still request a non-vegan option, according to the city’s Department of Education, and milk, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, hummus and pretzels will always be available to students.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Burleson
Man accused of pointing, firing gun at HPD officer charged with attempted murder
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
His lawyer tells us Shelby Hunter was accused of making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Petition started to bring back Grissom High School teacher, coach placed on leave
Dunkin Donuts on North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
Kitchen Cops ding Dunkin’
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed

Latest News

Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Storm that slugged South, Midwest brings misery to Northeast
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation
10 Day Forecast
Sunshine returns for the weekend!
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron
FILE - The News Corporation headquarters building is seen Aug. 1, 2017, in New York. News Corp,...
News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China